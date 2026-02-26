GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 25,668 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Dine Brands Global worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Mizuho upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DIN stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.97. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Dine Brands Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dine Brands Global this week:

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full?service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.