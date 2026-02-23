Top Apparel Stocks To Consider – February 20th

NIKE, Target, and lululemon athletica are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in designing, manufacturing, marketing, or retailing clothing, footwear, and related accessories. Investors treat them as consumer-discretionary equities whose sales and margins are driven by fashion trends, seasonality, brand strength, distribution channels (brick-and-mortar vs. e-commerce), and supply-chain costs. As a result, apparel stocks can show higher revenue volatility and sensitivity to consumer spending and economic cycles than staples. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Featured Stories