MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Shares in Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.10% of Galiano Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 939.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 177.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Galiano Gold from $3.20 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $797.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Galiano Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.26.

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company’s primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold’s flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

