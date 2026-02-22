Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 759.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2025 results — Garrett reported Q4 EPS of $0.42, topping estimates, with full-year 2025 sales of $3.584B, healthy margins, $310M net income, $403M adjusted free cash flow and $208M in share repurchases (8% fewer shares outstanding). GlobeNewsWire Release

Q4 beat and strong 2025 results — Garrett reported Q4 EPS of $0.42, topping estimates, with full-year 2025 sales of $3.584B, healthy margins, $310M net income, $403M adjusted free cash flow and $208M in share repurchases (8% fewer shares outstanding). Positive Sentiment: New commercial win for e-cooling compressor in China — Garrett won a volume-production award from Cling for its oil-free, foil-bearing centrifugal E-Cooling compressor for electric buses/trucks, start of production in 2027 (supports industrial/e-mobility growth). GlobeNewsWire E-Cooling

New commercial win for e-cooling compressor in China — Garrett won a volume-production award from Cling for its oil-free, foil-bearing centrifugal E-Cooling compressor for electric buses/trucks, start of production in 2027 (supports industrial/e-mobility growth). Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.08 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.7%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Dividend Notice

Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.08 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.7%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed disclosures and investor materials — Earnings call transcript and investor presentation are available for deeper read on segment performance, margin drivers and the company’s electrification roadmap. Useful for assessing management’s cadence and priorities. Earnings Call Transcript Presentation

Detailed disclosures and investor materials — Earnings call transcript and investor presentation are available for deeper read on segment performance, margin drivers and the company’s electrification roadmap. Useful for assessing management’s cadence and priorities. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY2026 automotive production outlook — Management flagged a conservative view on FY26 automotive production, which raised investor concern about near-term revenue growth for core turbo business. Outlook Article

Cautious FY2026 automotive production outlook — Management flagged a conservative view on FY26 automotive production, which raised investor concern about near-term revenue growth for core turbo business. Negative Sentiment: Margin compression and guidance uncertainty — Analysts and coverage pieces noted margin pressures in Q4 and flagged that margin compression may overshadow early gains from new industrial cooling initiatives; FY26 revenue guidance was given as a range ($3.6–$3.8B), which some view as conservative relative to consensus. Margin Analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Garrett Motion from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE GTX opened at $18.90 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.