JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $122,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.10. The company has a market capitalization of $838.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross?selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer?term revenue diversification. Read More.

Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross?selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer?term revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More.

JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More.

JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More.

Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk?weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More.

Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk?weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares (~$15.4M) and reports show Jamie Dimon sold stock (reported ~$21M); several other insiders also trimmed positions. Large, high?profile sales are weighing on near?term sentiment even if they could reflect diversification or tax planning. Read More. and Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

