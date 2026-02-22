NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lifted by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62. The company has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citic Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

