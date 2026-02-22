Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 1,971 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 88.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $342.95 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.