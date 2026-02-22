Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $31,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after acquiring an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,513,000 after purchasing an additional 196,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,872,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,071,000 after buying an additional 441,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,443,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

