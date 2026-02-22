Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $43.97 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 29.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $267.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

