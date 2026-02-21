Cambium Networks (CMBM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 4.8%

Cambium Networks stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cambium Networks to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, founded in 2011 as a spin-out from Motorola Solutions and headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is a global provider of wireless broadband infrastructure. The company designs and delivers fixed wireless networking solutions that enable high-capacity connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government agencies. Cambium’s technology portfolio focuses on reliable, scalable links in challenging environments, offering alternatives to fiber and traditional wired networks.

The company’s core offerings include point-to-point (PTP) and point-to-multipoint (PTMP) wireless backhaul products that deliver gigabit-class throughput over distances up to tens of kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.