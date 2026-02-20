Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target at $67.75

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.0625.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.