Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products. It also offers Suite360, commercial and business broking, and smart marketing platforms. The company was formerly known as Australian Finance Group Pty Ltd.

