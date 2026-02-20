Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.
Australian Finance Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.
Australian Finance Group Company Profile
