FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Decreased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $866.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 742,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 997,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 299,086 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,904.68. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $42,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,732 shares in the company, valued at $604,682.68. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.