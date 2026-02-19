Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 311,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 473,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -2.26.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

