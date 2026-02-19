Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 5,247 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $528,279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,237,000 after purchasing an additional 964,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,802,000 after purchasing an additional 867,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 189.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,187,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

