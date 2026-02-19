Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,310 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 225,516 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in B. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record cash flow and earnings beat — Barrick reported strong Q4/FY results (better EPS and revenue, strong gold and copper revenue, disciplined cost control) and management boosted the dividend, strengthening the fundamental case for higher share prices. What’s Happening With Barrick Stock?

Record cash flow and earnings beat — Barrick reported strong Q4/FY results (better EPS and revenue, strong gold and copper revenue, disciplined cost control) and management boosted the dividend, strengthening the fundamental case for higher share prices. Positive Sentiment: Operational de?risking: Mali extended the Loulo license for another 10 years, reducing geopolitical/regulatory uncertainty at a material gold asset. That supports production visibility and investor confidence. Loulo license renewed

Operational de?risking: Mali extended the Loulo license for another 10 years, reducing geopolitical/regulatory uncertainty at a material gold asset. That supports production visibility and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wall?street interest and favorable positioning — coverage and commentary (including ranking among top foreign stocks) keep institutional attention on Barrick as a top gold/copper exposure after the Q4 beat. InsiderMonkey coverage

Wall?street interest and favorable positioning — coverage and commentary (including ranking among top foreign stocks) keep institutional attention on Barrick as a top gold/copper exposure after the Q4 beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target action — Canaccord cut its price target to $77 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued upside thesis despite a more conservative valuation view (the new target still implies meaningful upside). Benzinga note on price target

Analyst target action — Canaccord cut its price target to $77 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued upside thesis despite a more conservative valuation view (the new target still implies meaningful upside). Neutral Sentiment: Macro commodity backdrop — broader copper/gold demand themes (e.g., strength in copper markets cited for miners generally) can indirectly help Barrick because of its copper exposure, but this is thematic rather than company?specific. Copper market context (BHP)

Macro commodity backdrop — broader copper/gold demand themes (e.g., strength in copper markets cited for miners generally) can indirectly help Barrick because of its copper exposure, but this is thematic rather than company?specific. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and guidance uncertainty — several articles call for reassessing Barrick after a large one?year surge (mid?double?digit to 159% in some writeups) and point to a small 2026 production cut that triggered an ~8% pullback, raising near?term risk that expectations are stretched. Is It Time To Reassess Barrick?

Valuation and guidance uncertainty — several articles call for reassessing Barrick after a large one?year surge (mid?double?digit to 159% in some writeups) and point to a small 2026 production cut that triggered an ~8% pullback, raising near?term risk that expectations are stretched. Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings signals and pullback risk — valuation pieces highlight that, after rapid gains, mixed signals (production tweaks, payout sizing vs reinvestment) increase volatility risk for short?term holders. Assessing valuation after pullback

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

