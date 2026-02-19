First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,847,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $135,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 785,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 651,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 569,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

