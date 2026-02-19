General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,191 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Burney Co. raised its position in General Motors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 2.9%

GM stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.