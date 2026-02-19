General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,191 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Burney Co. raised its position in General Motors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: GM engineers upgraded the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV with improved battery tech, faster charging and shared Equinox drive-unit parts — a product-level boost to EV competitiveness and margin potential. GM Engineers Upgrade 2027 Chevrolet Bolt
- Positive Sentiment: GM is investing C$63 million at its Oshawa plant, supporting Canadian manufacturing and capacity — a sign of continued capex to support future products. GM Invests Another C$63 Million At Its Oshawa Plant
- Positive Sentiment: GM is boosting production of the Chevrolet Trax despite potential 25% tariffs — evidence of strong demand and willingness to expand output amid trade uncertainty. GM Is Boosting Chevrolet Trax Production
- Positive Sentiment: General Motors Africa & Middle East reported record sales growth of 33%, supporting international top-line momentum. GM Africa & Middle East Delivers Record Sales Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights GM’s market-share gains, rising software revenues and investor-friendly moves — reinforcing bullish expectations after recent share gains. GM Stock Up 42% in 6 Months
- Neutral Sentiment: GM released a software fix for unwanted brake-assist on the GMC Sierra EV — shows responsiveness but highlights prior quality issue. GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra EV
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation transcript from Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference is available — useful for investors checking management’s guidance and strategy posture. GM Presents at Citi Conference (Transcript)
- Neutral Sentiment: A solar energy site plan was approved at a former GM landfill in Flint Township — modest ESG upside and site reuse but limited near-term revenue impact. Solar Energy Site Plan Approved in Flint
- Negative Sentiment: GM is investigating certain Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD units that can mistakenly run out of fuel — a potential safety/recall risk that could pressure costs and sentiment. GM Investigating Silverado/Sierra HD Fuel Issue
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting frames GM’s recent Ontario investment as “relatively small” for next?gen trucks — a narrative that could disappoint investors expecting larger capex for U.S./Canada truck programs. GM Makes ‘Relatively Small’ Investment in Ontario
- Negative Sentiment: Stellantis hired a former GM executive to lead North America purchasing — minor talent loss and competitive signal but limited direct impact on GM’s fundamentals. Stellantis Taps Former GM Executive
General Motors Stock Up 2.9%
GM stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
