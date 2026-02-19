CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.80 Million Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 852.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 target price on Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.