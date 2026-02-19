Readystate Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 32,106 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADX. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed-end management investment company that has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1929. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital with current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As one of the oldest continuously operating diversified equity funds, ADX offers investors access to a broad portfolio of common stocks representing various sectors of the U.S. economy.

The fund employs a research-driven, bottom-up investment approach, emphasizing individual company fundamentals such as earnings growth, balance-sheet strength and valuation.

