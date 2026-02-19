Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 428.33

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 420.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 530 to GBX 540 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 497.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.74. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 4.94 and a 52-week high of GBX 533.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

