Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $20.33

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.58% and a negative net margin of 106.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yat Sun Or sold 2,390 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $34,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 371,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,908.16. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 2,106 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $29,968.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,722.60. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,961 shares of company stock worth $170,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE’s direct?acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

