HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $212.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $215.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.