Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,124 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Celestica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,422,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $286.67 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.78.

Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.