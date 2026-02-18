Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Focused Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,341,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $699.45 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $715.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.68 and its 200-day moving average is $600.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

