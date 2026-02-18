iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.79 and a 1-year high of $130.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

