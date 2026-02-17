Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.68.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VRT opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $255.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

