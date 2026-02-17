Glenview Trust Co Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.6% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $406,352.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $489,094.20. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

