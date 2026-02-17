Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,662 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up about 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $147,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Featured Stories

