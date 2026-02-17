Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $219.56 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $219,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie by 93.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

