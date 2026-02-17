Veru Inc. $VERU Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120,853 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Veru worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.42.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Veru Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel therapies in the fields of oncology and infectious disease. Veru’s research strategy centers on advancing small-molecule and biologic candidates through clinical trials, leveraging its in-house manufacturing and formulation capabilities as well as strategic partnerships to support late-stage development.

The company’s lead product candidate is sabizabulin (VERU-111), an oral, microtubule-disrupting agent undergoing pivotal trials for indications that include metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

