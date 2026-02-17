ICL Group (ICL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,245 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ICL Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,544,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 405,889 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,703,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 177,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,576,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

