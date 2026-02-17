Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in Campbell’s by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Campbell’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

