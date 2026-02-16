SMART Wealth LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.67.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI opened at $718.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.00 and a 1-year high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.80. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $814.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi?Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well?known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi?Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi?Fi, and product families targeting service?provider and point?to?point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud?enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.