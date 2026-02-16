PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $101.34 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $101,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 494,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.