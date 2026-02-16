GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $432,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GS opened at $905.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $271.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $919.18 and its 200-day moving average is $824.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.