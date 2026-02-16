HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 528,572 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,127,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $118,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,674,000 after purchasing an additional 494,306 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

