Waste Management, Inc. $WM Stock Position Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 444.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,728 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 55.5% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 982.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,692,000 after purchasing an additional 804,285 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 868,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 618,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Barclays lowered their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Trending Headlines about Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $234.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,706 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,317,344.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,485.69. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Reed sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $59,027.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,256.66. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,198,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

