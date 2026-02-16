Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,382 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SiTime by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth $22,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Down 0.7%

SiTime stock opened at $420.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.98. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $446.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -230.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $400.00 price target on SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.38.

SiTime News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SiTime this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near?term fundamental tailwind. Earnings & data

Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near?term fundamental tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer?term upside. Analyst coverage

Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52?week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Ownership data

High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52?week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Company profile

Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single?day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Insider sale

Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single?day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider/director selling — Director sale reported at ~$1.51M plus Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares (~$904k) and 500 shares (~$208k) across Feb 10–11; multiple Form 4s increase near?term selling pressure and may raise investor questions. Director sale SEC filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,370,538.86. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.08, for a total transaction of $904,104.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,924,870.96. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,712 shares of company stock worth $9,562,777. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

