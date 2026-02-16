Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

SDRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Seadrill from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Seadrill from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

NYSE SDRL opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 1.53. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Seadrill in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seadrill by 19.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

