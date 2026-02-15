State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $56.34 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $56,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

