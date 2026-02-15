State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $68,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $799,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

