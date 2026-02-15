Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Friday after Freedom Capital upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $133.56 and last traded at $131.41. Approximately 49,205,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 51,208,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.13.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals: Q4 results and guidance showed very strong growth (revenue up ~70% year-over-year) and expanding margins, reinforcing Palantir’s enterprise?AI commercial momentum — a primary reason bulls say the long?term case remains intact. Palantir Is Down 27%, But the Long-Term Math Still Favors Bulls
- Positive Sentiment: Defense/government catalyzer: DISA extended IL5/IL6 authorization to Palantir’s on?premises and edge PFCS deployments, widening addressable opportunities for classified and edge AI workloads. Palantir Receives DISA Authorization for PFCS Forward
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial contract renewal: Palantir signed a multi?year renewal with Airbus for Skywise, underscoring sticky enterprise relationships outside government. Palantir Signs a Multi-Year Contract Renewal With Airbus
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed: Some firms upgraded/affirmed PLTR on AI/contract momentum while others warn about valuation — consensus targets remain well above current levels, creating both upside and re?rating risk. Mizuho Cautious on Valuation but Backs Palantir Growth Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp valuation?led selloff: Heavy recent declines (reports of 25–27% pullbacks YTD) reflect retail weakness and rotation away from richly priced AI names; headlines frame PLTR as overvalued despite revenue gains. Palantir Drops 25% Despite 70% Revenue Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Bear pressure and options activity: Prominent bearish commentary (notably Michael Burry) and a large uptick in put?option volume have amplified downside volatility and investor caution. Michael Burry’s Bearish Call on Palantir
- Negative Sentiment: Retail/social sentiment turned bearish and insider selling noted in public filings — these behavioral signals can deepen short?term pressure even when fundamentals look strong. Quiver Quantitative Summary
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
