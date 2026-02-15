Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Friday after Freedom Capital upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $133.56 and last traded at $131.41. Approximately 49,205,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 51,208,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.13.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

