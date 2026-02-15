Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 25,140 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Everus Construction Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ECG opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.84. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.