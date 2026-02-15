Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,347 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 509,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 382,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,784,000 after buying an additional 375,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $241.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.