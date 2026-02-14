Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488,444 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.7% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv News Roundup

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.97.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

