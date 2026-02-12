Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.08 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 2496492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.92.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO James Reagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 324.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

