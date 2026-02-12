Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 757730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6%
The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
