Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Freedom Capital

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,217.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,015.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 159,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, adding circular?RNA and in?vivo CAR?T capabilities to diversify beyond GLP?1s and bolster its next?gen RNA/cell therapy pipeline.

Lilly advanced obesity and cardiometabolic candidates: eloralintide moved into Phase 3 (expanding its obesity franchise) and solbinsiran showed Phase 2 progress in high?risk cholesterol — both increase future revenue optionality.

Strong fundamentals: 2025 results and management guidance underpin upside (large revenue/EPS jumps and 2026 guidance lifted), supporting long?term earnings growth expectations.

Institutional buying: Fisher Asset Management increased its stake, signaling confidence from a major investor.

Lilly inked a partnership with gene?editing start?up Seamless Therapeutics to broaden R&D approaches — potential upside, but early and dilutive timelines make near?term impact uncertain.

Multiple bullish commentaries and buy?thesis pieces highlight secular GLP?1 leadership and pipeline depth — helpful for sentiment but not new fundamental data.

Valuation and momentum risk: after a >60% six?month rally and a high multiple, investors may be booking gains; stretched valuation raises sensitivity to any slowdown in GLP?1 adoption or clinical setbacks.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

