Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

